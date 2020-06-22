LAX Will Try Out Fever-Detecting Cameras in Fight Against the Coronavirus

Thermal scanning cameras designed to detect fevers will be tested at Los Angeles International Airport.

The pilot program will help determine whether thermal imaging is effective at detecting people who might be sick with the coronavirus.

"This is a voluntary program with signage alerting passengers where the pilot will take place," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "To be clear, these thermal camera temperature checks will not replace other safety measures. We're not saying that you only can rely on this. This is an additional layer of safety."

The cameras are designed to detect body temperatures of 100.4 degrees or more, the current CDC standard for a fever. The TSA, CDC and county department of public health are part of the study.

The thermal imaging camera tests will be at two locations in the Tom Bradley International Terminal -- the main entrance and near select international arrival gates. If a high temperature is detected, the traveler will be asked to undergo a secondary screening by a medical professional.

The cameras will not store, transmit or share data or images.

The pilot program will begin in late June. It will not replace existing safety measures, like hand washing, distancing and face masks, which are required at the airport.

California requires people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible under a statewide order.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.