LAX Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

An police officer for Los Angeles World Airports tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday night, according to a statement.

Los Angeles County Public Health has information on the officer and "are working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with this individual," Heath Montgomery, the LAX public relations director, said.

It was not clear how the officer contracted the virus.

Montgomery also said that the airport was following CDC and county guidelines to ensure that employees and guests were protected.