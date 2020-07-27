Schools

List: Free And Reduced Price Internet Services for Students

Internet providers are helping students and families as the new semester begins online.

By Miller Hyatt

As students begin another term of classes online, we've compiled a list of free and reduced price internet services.

Click the links below based on your internet service provider or area.

Comcast

  • Internet Essentials service
  • Two free months of Internet service if you apply and are approved by December 31, 2020. After promotion, regular rates apply ($9.95/month).
  • Xfinity WiFi hotspots
  • Data cap at 1.2 Terabytes
  • Internet Speeds up to 25 Mbps

Charter Communications

Altice USA

  • Altice Advantage
  • $15/month
  • Unlimited Data
  • WiFi Hotspots
  • Internet Speeds up to 30 Mbps

COX

  • Connect2Compete program
  • First two months free, $9.95/month thereafter
  • WiFi Hotspots
  • Data cap is 1.25 Terabytes
  • Internet Speeds up to 50 Mbps

Verizon

  • Fios Internet program
  • Save $20/month
  • Extra 15GB of free hotspot data
  • No data caps
  • Internet speeds up to 200/200 Mbps

AT&T

  • Access Program
  • $10/month
  • Wifi Hotspots
  • No overage fees
  • Internet Speeds up to 25 Mbps

T-Mobile

  • Lifeline
  • First two months free, $9.95/month thereafter
  • WiFi Hotspots
  • Waived Usage
  • Unlimited Voice Calls

