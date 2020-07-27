List: Free And Reduced Price Internet Services for Students

As students begin another term of classes online, we've compiled a list of free and reduced price internet services.
Click the links below based on your internet service provider or area.
Comcast
- Internet Essentials service
- Two free months of Internet service if you apply and are approved by December 31, 2020. After promotion, regular rates apply ($9.95/month).
- Xfinity WiFi hotspots
- Data cap at 1.2 Terabytes
- Internet Speeds up to 25 Mbps
Charter Communications
- Spectrum Internet Assist
- $15/month
- No data caps
- WiFi Hotspots
- Internet Speeds up to 30 Mbps
Altice USA
- Altice Advantage
- $15/month
- Unlimited Data
- WiFi Hotspots
- Internet Speeds up to 30 Mbps
COX
- Connect2Compete program
- First two months free, $9.95/month thereafter
- WiFi Hotspots
- Data cap is 1.25 Terabytes
- Internet Speeds up to 50 Mbps
Verizon
- Fios Internet program
- Save $20/month
- Extra 15GB of free hotspot data
- No data caps
- Internet speeds up to 200/200 Mbps
AT&T
- Access Program
- $10/month
- Wifi Hotspots
- No overage fees
- Internet Speeds up to 25 Mbps
T-Mobile
- Lifeline
- First two months free, $9.95/month thereafter
- WiFi Hotspots
- Waived Usage
- Unlimited Voice Calls