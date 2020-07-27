List: Free And Reduced Price Internet Services for Students

As students begin another term of classes online, we've compiled a list of free and reduced price internet services.

Click the links below based on your internet service provider or area.

Comcast

Internet Essentials service

Two free months of Internet service if you apply and are approved by December 31, 2020. After promotion, regular rates apply ($9.95/month).

Xfinity WiFi hotspots

Data cap at 1.2 Terabytes

Internet Speeds up to 25 Mbps

Charter Communications

Spectrum Internet Assist

$15/month

No data caps

WiFi Hotspots

Internet Speeds up to 30 Mbps

Altice USA

Altice Advantage

$15/month

Unlimited Data

WiFi Hotspots

Internet Speeds up to 30 Mbps

COX

Connect2Compete program

First two months free, $9.95/month thereafter

WiFi Hotspots

Data cap is 1.25 Terabytes

Internet Speeds up to 50 Mbps

Verizon

Fios Internet program

Save $20/month

Extra 15GB of free hotspot data

No data caps

Internet speeds up to 200/200 Mbps

AT&T

Access Program

$10/month

Wifi Hotspots

No overage fees

Internet Speeds up to 25 Mbps

T-Mobile