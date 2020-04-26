Long Beach

Long Beach COVID-19 Deaths Rise to 31

All 31 of the deaths were people with underlying health conditions, and 25 were associated with long-term care facilities.

By City News Service

Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Long Beach officials reported two additional deaths from coronavirus Sunday, raising the city's death toll to 31, while the number of confirmed cases in the city rose by 10 to 576.

Forty-six people are currently hospitalized with the virus, and approximately 334 people have recovered, according to city officials.

Long Beach and Pasadena are the only two cities in Los Angeles County that have their own health departments.

