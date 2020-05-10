Long Beach Prepares to Re-Open Parks, Beach Paths, Tennis Courts

Long Beach officials issued guidelines for Monday's re-opening of parks, tennis courts and bicycle and pedestrian paths at beaches Sunday.

"We know our community has been anxious to get back outdoors,'' Mayor Robert Garcia said. "While our beaches are still closed, like many of you, I am looking forward to the beach bike and pedestrian path opening up on Monday. Please remember to practice physical distancing so that we can continue to make more places available."

The protocols for beach bike and pedestrian paths are as follows:

Stay at least 6 feet from others who are not members of your

household at all times. Avoid crowded areas.

Do not gather in groups or linger at any one location, except as

needed for brief rests. Face coverings are required when in close contact with other people

but are not required while engaging in physically distanced exercise.

Beaches and beach parking lots remain closed, but beach bathrooms are now open, officials said.

Park parking lots will also reopen Monday. Public parks are open for passive activities only, including walking, running and biking. Social gatherings and picnicking are not allowed in the parks or park parking lots.

Long Beach has reported a total of 931 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, with another update expected later Sunday.

All of the fatalities were people with underlying health conditions, and 33 were associated with long-term care facilities, according to the city's health department.

On Friday the city began allowing retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup, along with reopening golf courses and car dealership showrooms.