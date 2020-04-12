Long Beach Reports Two Additional Deaths From COVID-19

Long Beach reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the city's total to 12.

The latest two victims were women, one in her 70s and the other over 80 years old. All 12 of Long Beach's COVID-19 deaths have been people who had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The city now has 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and approximately 140 cases where people have recovered, Mayor Robert Garcia said.

In additon, 71 positive cases have been confirmed at six long-term care facilities in Long Beach. These include both residents and staff members who may not be Long Beach residents.

Long Beach has its own health department, but works closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The city has extended its stay-at-home order through May 15, as has the county of Los Angeles. The Long Beach Police Department has the authority to issue fines of not less than $50 nor more than $1,000 for those who violate the order, officials said.

The city's parks were closed for Easter Sunday but will reopen "for passive uses such as walking and biking on Monday, April 13,'' officials said.