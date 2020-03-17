LA Considers Coronavirus Emergency Motions on Eviction Protections and Sick Leave

Two emergency motions will be considered Tuesday by the Los Angeles City Council that would immediately address issues related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Southern California.

One motion, co-authored by Councilmen Mike Bonin, Herb Wesson and Council President Nury Martinez, would put a halt to evictions for people affected by the loss or reduction of work hours because of the outbreak.

Another motion in response to the pandemic would provide people with at least 14 days of paid sick leave during a public health crisis or major disaster, Martinez' office stated.

Other coronavirus-related motions are expected to be filed by council members.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 90 cases of COVID-19 identified in Los Angeles County.

Martinez canceled all other council meetings through the rest of the month, except for March 24 and 31. Council committees are also canceled as are council presentations. The timeline could change, given the rapidly changing developments.

To adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, council staff will be limited to the minimum needed, as efforts are in place to try to keep the number of people below 50 and distance themselves at least six feet apart in the City Council horseshoe area, Martinez said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti closed Civic Center buildings to the public, including City Hall, and the public is not allowed in the meeting, but public comment can be submitted electronically at LACouncilComment.com. Onsite public comment will take place on City Hall's Spring Street Forecourt, accessible from the west, Grand Park side.

A covered tent area will be made available in case it rains, and seats set six feet part will be placed in the forecourt, along with a microphone, monitor and an attendant who will help keep the area clean.