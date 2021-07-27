LA Poised to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations for City Employees

With the coronavirus surging again, Los Angeles appears poised to require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A motion by Mark Ridley-Thomas also requires city employees to report their vaccination status to the appropriate city department or undergo weekly tests to show they've tested negative. The move, if enacted by the council, would bring the city in line with other local cities that have taken steps in the direction of a vaccine mandate, including Pasadena.

The mayor’s office confirmed Mayor Eric Garcetti supports requiring all city employees to verify vaccination. The plan is expected to be announced at 5:15 p.m.

San Francisco and New York City have announced similar plans -- and on Monday, California officials announced that all state employees and all workers at hospitals and health care facilities will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested at least once a week.

"The city of Los Angeles must lead by example,'' Ridley-Thomas said in a statement released late Monday.

LA County officials reported another 2,067 infections and 15 deaths on Tuesday, while COVID hospitalizations increased to 891, an increase from 825 the previous day.

Ridley-Thomas is likely to receive support from fellow council members, several of whom have already publicly supported the city moving in vaccine-mandate direction.

The potential mandate would come as the Los Angeles Police Department experiences an increase in positive cases and has one employee hospitalized in critical condition. In the last week, an additional 33 LAPD employees have tested positive for the virus, bringing the department's total to 2,760, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission on Tuesday. Last week, Moore reported an increase of 19 positive cases within the department.

Eighty-one employees are home recovering, an increase of 18 from last week, Moore said.

Moore did not provide an update Tuesday on the department's vaccination rate, but he said the department was ``closely monitoring the changing landscape as to the vaccinations and the requirements.''

"We've had conversations with Mayor Garcetti and I understand that the mayor's team is working with labor across the city for vaccination protocols and we're paying close attention to that,'' Moore said. On June 22, Moore said that only 58% of LAPD employees have ``had a full set of vaccines or have natural antibodies'' from already having contracted the virus.

Following in the footsteps of the University of California, the California State University system announced Tuesday that it will also require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take part in any in-person classes or activities for the fall term.

Meanwhile, after an announcement by the state Monday, all state employees and all workers at hospitals and health care facilities across California will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination -- while those who are unable or refuse to do so will have to be tested at least once a week.

The vaccine-verification program for state employees is expected to begin as early as next week. The system for health-care workers will be implemented over the coming weeks, with compliance expected by Aug. 23. It will apply to all health-care settings across the state -- public and private.

The policy falls short of a vaccine ``mandate,'' offering employees the option of undergoing regular COVID testing instead of providing proof of vaccination. Those workers will be required to undergo testing at least once a week, possibly even twice a week.