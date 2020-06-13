Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Manager at California Casino Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Another 11 employees who interacted with the manager haven't reported any symptoms but they are being tested for the virus and are also staying away from work for now.

By Associated Press

A manager at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Southern California has tested positive for the coronavirus, the resort said Friday.

The manager doesn't have symptoms or direct contact with guests and has been told not to report to work until medically cleared to do so, the resort said in a statement.

Another 11 employees who interacted with the manager haven't reported any symptoms but they are being tested for the virus and are also staying away from work for now.

News

Top news of the day

Govenor Newsom 18 mins ago

Judge Limits California Governor’s Emergency Rule-Making

SPACEX 2 hours ago

SpaceX Launches From Cape Canaveral With Another Batch Of Internet Satellites

The casino reopened in late May with required masks and temperature checks. It's located in the community of Cabazon, about 15 miles (24 km) from Palm Springs.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

This article tagged under:

Morongo Casino Resort & SpacoronavirusMorongo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us