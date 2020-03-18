Mayor of West Hollywood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at his home, city officials announced Wednesday.

According to a notice posted on D'Amico's Facebook page, West Hollywood city staff have been told to work remotely, and city facilities will be sanitized.

"Mayor D'Amico is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives," according to the statement.

City Manager Paul Arevalo responded to the diagnosis by instructing city staff members to begin working from home or other remote locations so city facilities could undergo a thorough cleaning.