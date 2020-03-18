West Hollywood

Mayor of West Hollywood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

City Manager Paul Arevalo responded to the diagnosis by instructing city staff members to begin working from home or other remote locations so city facilities could undergo a thorough cleaning.

By City News Service

Getty Images

West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at his home, city officials announced Wednesday.

According to a notice posted on D'Amico's Facebook page, West Hollywood city staff have been told to work remotely, and city facilities will be sanitized.

"Mayor D'Amico is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives," according to the statement.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

food 1 hour ago

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Has Your Bread-Starting Kits

Tacos 2 hours ago

Taco Survival Kit Comes With Toilet Paper: Restaurants Respond to Coronavirus

City Manager Paul Arevalo responded to the diagnosis by instructing city staff members to begin working from home or other remote locations so city facilities could undergo a thorough cleaning.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

West Hollywoodcoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us