More Than 80 Evacuated From Riverside County Nursing Center

Thirty-four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside County

By Staff Report

More than 80 patients at a Riverside skilled nursing center will be evacuated Wednesday morning after employees did not show up for work during an outbreak of coronavirus infections. 

Eighty-four patients from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center were being moved to other care centers in Riverside County. There were 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among residents and five among employees at the 90-bed center.

Thirty-three licensed vocational nurses were sent by Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente after employees did not show up for work, according to a statement from the county.

The centers caring for the relocated individuals were be closed to new patients, isolate sick patients and undergo other COVID-19 containment measures, the county’s statement said. 

Family members can call 951-358-5134 to check on a family member.

Riverside County had more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning. Twenty-eight deaths have been reported. 

