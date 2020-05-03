trader joe's

Multiple Trader Joe’s Locations Temporarily Close After COVID-19 Outbreak

Two SoCal locations are now closed for deep cleaning after employees tested positive.

By Darsha Philips

More grocery store workers have tested positive for COVID-19 -- this time at at two SoCal Trader Joe’s locations.

It’s the latest grocery store chain to have employees test positive for COVID-19, and now two stores are closed for deep cleaning.

An employee at the Trader Joe’s in Agoura Hills tested positive and was present in the store Saturday, while another employee at a Trader Joe’s in Toluca Lake also tested positive and was last in the store on Friday.

“It brings the seriousness back to it. You can’t drop your guard at this point,” Lisette Cuevas, a Trader Joe’s shopper, said. 

Cuevas was at the Toluca Lake location just last week.

“They take really good precautions," she said. "They wipe everything down before you come in, they have the shields, they have a really good system when you are inside."

Now Cuevas wonders if she could have been exposed -- even though she takes her own precautions.

"When I get home I just kind of let things sit outside on my patio before I bring them in," she said. "Anything with a peel I don’t worry about but anything that’s exposed I run it under hot water and wash it with soap."

Some grocery store chains have upped their precautions in order to protect employees and customers. 

Following an NBC4 I-Team investigation, Ralphs Supermarkets will offer testing to all of its 20,000 Southern California employees after there were numerous COVID-19 outbreaks in their stores. The largest outbreak was at a Ralphs in Hollywood where 19 employees tested positive.

Other large chains like Walmart have also reported outbreaks, leaving some wondering how else they can protect themselves.

“I think I will wait a little bit longer but I’m sure they have taken all the precautions,” Cuevas said.

The Trader Joe's locations are expected to open Sunday after being deep cleaned.

