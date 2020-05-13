United Against Hate

NBC News Hosts Town Hall on Rise of Anti-Asian Sentiment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rep. Judy Chu, actress Lana Condor and others will be part of the virtual event Wednesday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Chelsea Stahl/NBC News

A group of prominent Asian American officials, leaders and celebrities will take part in a discussion about ongoing anti-Asian sentiment and hate attacks occurring nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual town hall, "United Against Hate," hosted by NBC Asian America, will take place Wednesday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on NBC Asian America, NBC News’ Twitter and Facebook pages and on YouTube. The event will also be available for viewing on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. Moderated by NBC News Investigative and Consumer Correspondent Vicky Nguyen, the town hall will center around constructive actions those at legislative, nonprofit, and individual levels can take to combat the coronavirus-related racism.

Watch the town hall here.

The discussion will include Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., who serves as Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y. Meng took one of the first legislative steps in publicly addressing the attacks directed at the Asian American community. May is Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month.

The event will also include special video messages from celebrities including comedian Margaret Cho, filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang, actress Lana Condor and singer Lea Salonga.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

United Against Hatecoronavirus
