Nearly 20 Nursing Homes in Riverside County Report Coronavirus Infections

COVID-19 infections have been found at 19 nursing facilities in Riverside County, according to the California Department of Public Health, which for the first time Saturday released data on such facilities, which have proven to be hotspots for the virus.
The list encompasses a "point in time snapshot" of 86% of facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.
Of the 1,224 nursing homes in the state, there have been 261 with at least one confirmed COVID-19 infections, in either a patient or a health care worker, as of Friday.
The hardest hit of the Riverside County facilities on the list is the Extended Care Hospital Of Riverside, with a total of 52 confirmed infections.
The following list separates infections between staff members and patients:
- Alta Vista Healthcare and Wellness Centre, less than 11 patients;
- Arlington Gardens Care Center, less than 11 staff, less than 11 patients;
- Community Care And Rehabilitation Center, less than 11 staff, 25 patients;
- Community Care On Palm, less than 11 staff;
- Cypress Gardens Care Centers, less than 11 staff;
- Desert Regional Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, less than 11 patients;
- Extended Care Hospital Of Riverside, 26 staff, 26 patients;
- Highland Springs Care Center, less than 11 staff, less than 11 patients;
- Indio Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, less than 11 patients;
- Manorcare Health Services-Hemet, less than 11 staff, 31 patients;
- Manorcare Health Services-Palm Desert, less than 11 patients;
- Providence Orange Tree, less than 11 staff;
- Ramona Rehabilitation And Post Acute Care Center, less than 11 staff, less than 11 patients;
- Rancho Mirage Health And Rehabilitation Center, less than 11 staff, less than 11 patients;
- Riverside Postacute Care, less than 11 staff;
- The Village Healthcare Center, less than 11 staff;
- Valencia Gardens Health Care Center, 12 staff, less than 11 patients;
- Villa Health Care Center, less than 11 staff; and
- Vista Pacifica Convalescent Hospital, less than 11 staff.