Nearly 20 Nursing Homes in Riverside County Report Coronavirus Infections

COVID-19 infections have been found at 19 nursing facilities in Riverside County, according to the California Department of Public Health, which for the first time Saturday released data on such facilities, which have proven to be hotspots for the virus.

The list encompasses a "point in time snapshot" of 86% of facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,224 nursing homes in the state, there have been 261 with at least one confirmed COVID-19 infections, in either a patient or a health care worker, as of Friday.

The hardest hit of the Riverside County facilities on the list is the Extended Care Hospital Of Riverside, with a total of 52 confirmed infections.

The following list separates infections between staff members and patients: