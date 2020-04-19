New Coronavirus Testing Sites to Open This Week in LA County

A handful of new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Los Angeles County this week, as officials continue to ramp up efforts to ensure residents of lower-income areas have access to the tests.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Sunday that new sites will open Monday in Bell and in downtown Los Angeles near MacArthur Park. The Bell location will be located in a city-owned parking lot at 6480 Atlantic Ave., while the downtown site will be at Good Samaritan Hospital at 1225 Wilshire Blvd.

Solis also said a new testing site was coming later this week in Montebello.

Also Monday, a new drive-up testing site will open at PIH Health Whittier Hospital at 12401 Washington Blvd., according to County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

"Expanding our testing capacity and ensuring residents have easy access to testing is helping us understand the spread of this virus and will be critical to easing restrictions when that time comes," Hahn said Saturday. "If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you can make an appointment online for this new site in Whittier or at any of the dozens of testing sites established

across LA County."

The site is by appointment only, and limited to those experiencing symptoms. Those who make appointments will stay in their cars for tests. The test is a self-administered oral swab, meaning clients must swab their own mouths/throats by following the instructions provided to them on-site. The testing process will take between 5 and 10 minutes to complete.

Carson's mayor and City Council have demanded that the county establish one in that city, claiming it has one of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 in the area. City officials have scheduled a virtual news conference for 10 a.m. Monday, where they are expected to announce details of a new Carson testing center opening this week.

Members of the public can schedule an appointment at on the city website.

County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer has noted that while testing has been expanding, it was still more readily available in more affluent communities. Efforts have been ramping up to ensure residents of lower-income areas have access to the tests.

"Many of our hardest working families are either uninsured or underinsured and don't normally seek access to health care, which is why increasing access to COVID-19 mobile testing sites remains one of my top priorities," County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement announcing the opening of a site in El Monte last week. "We are in this public health crisis together. This virus does not discriminate; it has the potential to impact all communities."

The county on Friday also announced the availability of free same-day testing for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing. To schedule an appointment, click here.

As of Saturday, testing was available at the following sites (clients must give their registration number, generated by the screening website):