Newport Beach Sees Multiple COVID-19 Cases Among Firefighters, Lifeguards

By City News Service

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

Ten firefighters and 11 lifeguards have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Newport Beach, officials confirmed Sunday.

The numbers are a cumulative total throughout the past month and most have already returned to work, Fire Chief Jeff Boyles told City News Service.

The infections apparently happened through community spread and not while the firefighters and lifeguards were on duty.

Boyles told the Los Angeles Times that all fire stations and trucks remain staffed, but the department is not sending crews to help fight brush fires in other counties.

