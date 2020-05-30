Orange County

OC Business Council Launches Site to Help Businesses Reopen

The site also includes links to help businesses react to an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

By City News Service

Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The Orange County Business Council Friday announced it launched a website to help businesses as they begin to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site, https://www.ocbc.org/ReOpenOCSafely, spells out a list of guidelines for various industries to comply with to reopen safely.

"Good business is also good health,'' said Lucy Dunn, the business council's president and CEO. ``With OCBC's 'ReOpen OC Safely' resource, we strive to assist businesses to protect their customers, employees and the community in a time of pandemic, while also getting back to business.

"The last thing business wants is to return to more stay-at-home orders, so it is incumbent upon us to strive to meet health orders and guidelines to stay in business, grow the economy while protecting health," Dunn said.

