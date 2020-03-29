Orange County Coronavirus Cases Increase by 28, No New Deaths

Orange County health officials reported 28 more coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total number to 431.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the county's total at four. The first death was reported Tuesday and involved a 75-year-old man who was hospitalized March 17 and died two days later. Two deaths were reported Friday and a fourth was reported Saturday, but no further information was released about the victims.

As of Sunday, 5.185 people had been tested for COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the virus -- leaving county officials with enough tests for 1,052 people.

Of the total, 57% are men, 38% are between the ages of 45 and 64, 17% are between 35 and 44, 16% are between 25 and 34, 10% are between 18 and 24, and 18% are over 65.

Following is the breakdown by city, according to the county's website:

-- Aliso Viejo, pop. 51,372, 3 cases;

-- Anaheim, pop. 359,339, 41 cases;

-- Brea, pop. 45,606, 3 case;

-- Buena Park, pop. 83,384, 14 cases;

-- Costa Mesa, pop. 115,830, 11 cases;

-- Cypress, pop. 49,833, 9 cases;

-- Dana Point, pop. 34,249, 6 cases;

-- Fountain Valley, pop. 56,652, 7 cases;

-- Fullerton, pop. 142,824, 9 cases;

-- Garden Grove, pop. 175,155, 8 cases;

-- Huntington Beach, pop. 203,761, 33 cases;

-- Irvine, pop. 280,202, 38 cases;

-- La Habra, pop. 63,542, 2 case;

-- Laguna Niguel, pop. 66,748, 13 cases;

-- Lake Forest, pop. 86,346, 7 cases;

-- Mission Viejo, 96,434, 7 cases;

-- Newport Beach, pop. 87,180, 37 cases;

-- Orange, pop. 141,691, 13 cases;

-- Placentia, pop. 52,333, 6 cases;

-- Rancho Santa Margarita, pop. 48,960, 4 cases;

-- San Clemente, pop. 65,405, 12 cases;

-- San Juan Capistrano, pop. 36,821, 9 cases;

-- Santa Ana, pop. 337,716, 22 cases;

-- Seal Beach, pop. 25,073, 1 case;

-- Stanton, pop. 39,307, 1 case;

-- Tustin, pop. 81,369, 7 cases;

-- Westminster, pop. 92,610, 6 cases;

-- Yorba Linda, pop. 68,706, 12 cases;

-- Other, pop.*202,478, 40, cases;

-- Unknown, 50 cases.

Because of privacy laws, county officials determined they could not offer a breakdown in cities with populations under 25,000 such as Coto de Caza, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, La Palma, Los Alamitos and Villa Park. Their numbers are combined under a category of "other" on the county's website.