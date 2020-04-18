Orange County Coronavirus Cases Rise to 1,556, With 32 Deaths

Four more COVID-19 deaths and 63 more confirmed cases of the disease were reported by Orange County health officials Saturday, bringing the county's total to 1,556 cases and 32 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients rose from 129 on Friday to 155, and the number of those in intensive care rose from 48 to 59.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the county stands at 17,616, with enough kits for 2,616 more specimens.

Of the county's total cases, 2% involve people under 18 years old; 8% are between 18-24; 16% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 39% are between 45-64, and 20% are 65 or older.

Men make up 52% of the county's cases, and 59% of its fatalities.

Of the deaths, 6% were 25 to 34 years old, 3% were 35 to 44, 34% were 45 to 64, and 56% were 65 or older.

Anaheim has the most COVID-19 cases in the county with 196, followed by Santa Ana with 157, Irvine with 116 and Huntington Beach with 112. Those are Orange County's four largest cities.

Anaheim saw 18 new cases reported Saturday, and city officials said they believe part of that increase was related to an outbreak at the Anaheim Healthcare Center skilled nursing facility, where 15 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

"While the number is still roughly in line with our share of the county's population, we will continue to monitor our share of cases as an indicator," Anaheim officials said.

Anaheim Healthcare Center, at 501 S Beach Blvd., is one of 12 skilled nursing facilities in Orange County on a state list of 261 nursing homes that have experienced one or more cases of coronavirus.

The department's website said the list was a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

The other facilities are: