Orange County Reports 415 New COVID-19 Cases, But No Deaths

Orange County health officials reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday but no additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 29,426 cases.

The death toll actually dropped to 492, as two previously reported fatalities were determined to have non-OC addresses, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Of the total cases, 1,446 are skilled nursing facility residents and 120 are homeless.

Of the total deaths, 232 were skilled nursing facility residents and 17 were assisted living facility residents.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients decreased from 692 on Saturday to 665, and the number of patients in intensive care dropped from 232 to 214.

The county has administered 352,457 coronavirus tests and documented 13,581 recoveries, the HCA reported.

In the county's jails, 434 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 392 having recovered and 42 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 46 tests.

Orange County is on the state's watch list for counties experiencing high rates of new cases and hospitalizations. It has shown some improvement, but with some continuing concerns.

The county's case rate per 100,000 residents rose from 215.5 to 230.5 over the past 24 hours, far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents. The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 rose from 13.5% to 13.7%, higher than the state's desired rate of 8%.

The change in three-day average of hospitalized patients remained at - 1.1%, lower than the state's threshold of 10%.

Also, the county has 36.2% of its intensive care unit beds available, more than the state's threshold of at least 20% to handle a surge. The county also has 64.5% of its ventilators available, more than double the 25% minimum expected by the state.