Palm Springs Cancels Fourth of July Fireworks Show Due to COVID-19

Palm Springs will not conduct a Fourth of July fireworks show due to the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

In announcing the cancellation, city officials cited state regulations related to COVID-19 mitigation and a desire to "flatten the curve and keep residents and visitors safe.''

"Due to the fact that the state of California is prohibiting large gatherings there will be no fireworks this year,'' said Cynthia Alvarado-Crawford, director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation. "We thank our Palm Springs residents for their understanding.''