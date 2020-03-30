Pasadena

Pasadena Grab-and-Go Meal Program Resumes Tuesday

By Staff Reports

After the grab-and-go meal program for Pasadena Unified School District students was suspended due to a kitchen employee being possibly diagnosed with COVID-19, PUSD announced that the program would resume Tuesday and continue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at seven schools.

The district had previously said the grab-and-go meal service that was being provided at seven of its school sites would be suspended until at least later this week.

"In an abundance of caution, we temporarily suspended meal service for today, March 30 after we received a report of a possible COVID-19 case involving a PUSD employee who worked in one of our central kitchens. At this time, the case has not been confirmed," Superintendent Brian McDonald said in a statement.

The superintendent added, "Following the guidance of the Pasadena Public Health Department, deep cleaning and sanitizing of kitchens and facilities will be conducted, and employee’s co-workers were advised of possible exposure." 

The district plans to resume regular meal service by PUSD staff on April 14, McDonald said.

