Pasadena Nail Salon Sells Sneeze Guards After Having to Postpone Grand Opening

A Pasadena nail salon is getting creative in the fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus by using sneeze guards.

Maison De Beaute is a lifetime dream and investment for owners Gee Xie and Erika Soto.

"This is my first big project," said Soto. "I was really excited from the beginning."

The duo was just putting the finishing touches on their Pasadena nail salon for a grand opening in May. Then COVID-19 hit and they're now having to revise their plans.

"I’ve been thinking of this everyday," said Xie. "I already have a plan for the new normal."

Part of a new plan is a sneeze guard. Sneeze guards are customized clear plexiglass barriers designed to protect both the staff and customers. The sneeze guards would be at every nail station, positioned six feet apart. They also plan on spacing the chairs for pedicures even further to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The owners want to show their future customers that they are eager and ready to open safely as soon as health orders allow them.

"We just want them to feel there will be protection between us," said Xie. "Everyone will still be wearing masks."

But the sneeze guards aren't just for the salon. The owners are selling them to help other phase two and three businesses getting ready to reopen.

The sales of the sneeze guards are bringing in revenue for the store.

"This helps us pay rent," said Soto. "But at the same time it helps us protect our coworkers and clients."

The owners said the partitions can be custom-made, depending on what business owners need for their stores. For more information visit their Instagram.