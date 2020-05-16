Pasadena

Pasadena Whole Foods Employee Dies of COVID-19

The Pasadena location will provide counseling support to the employee's co-workers.

By City News Service

Whole Foods Sign
NBC News

File Image

" data-ellipsis="false">

An employee at a Pasadena Whole Foods has died of coronavirus-related complications, the supermarket chain confirmed Friday.

The employee, who worked at the Whole Foods located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd., died on May 8, according to an official with the chain's corporate office.

Information about her age or if she had any underlying health conditions was not released.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hiking 29 mins ago

Hiker Rescues Spike During Pandemic

Riverside County 33 mins ago

Riverside County’s Soboba Casino Scheduled to Reopen May 27

The official told City News Service on May 6 an employee at that location had contracted the virus. It was not immediately clear if the woman who died is the same employee.

"As a community, we are mourning the loss of a beloved member of our Pasadena Foothill store team,'' said a Whole Foods Market spokesperson. "Our hearts are with her family and friends as we all grieve this terrible loss."

The Pasadena location will provide counseling support to the employee's co-workers.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PasadenacoronavirusCOVID-19Whole Foods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us