People Are Still Lining Up, Way Too Close Together, at Some California DMV Offices

Millions of Californians crowd into DMV offices around the state every year and despite the new social distancing recommendations – they still are.

Residents have reached out to NBCLA, concerned that those offices could become a breeding ground for novel coronavirus.

At the Glendale DMV Wednesday, customers were lined up side by side to renew licenses. There was no 6-foot social distancing between each person. It was the same story at the Hollywood DMV, where inside customers were observed within 2 or 3 feet of DMV employees.

“If they sneeze or cough there, it’s going to affect the employee. It’s going to get on the employee,” Steve Firestone said.

Firestone contacted the NBCLA I-Team, concerned because his niece who lives with him works for the DMV, giving driving tests to strangers.

“Which means she has to ride with individuals in their cars, therefore she can’t abide with social distancing advisory that we’ve all heard,” he said.

Some DMV employees said they’re worried about getting infected on the job and bringing the virus home.

“I’m frightened that I might get the virus and if I do it will devastate my niece if she thought she infected me,” Firestone said.

On its website, the California DMV is now asking people to “avoid coming to a DMV office for 60 Days” especially those in “at risk populations, including seniors.” It’s also asking law enforcement to “exercise discretion….(for 60 days) in their enforcement of (expired) driver license and vehicle registration.”

Some customers don’t feel like they can stay away.

Andrew Frankel was at the Hollywood DMV Wednesday to get a much-needed replacement license.

“It’s a tense situation but life has to go on. You can’t get in places without an ID, you can’t drive without an ID… to get medicine you have to have an ID,” he said.

DMV employees said the situation is tense for them too.

“She comes home really upset every day, stressed out. I think the stress is going to affect her immune system,” Firestone said of his niece.

Employees at three different DMV offices said they’ve told their bosses they’re afraid for their health and the health of customers, and they think these offices should close down. All three said they’ve been told that’s not going to happen right now.

