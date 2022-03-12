Photos: A Look Back at the Early Days of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Two Years Later

On March 11, 2020 -- exactly two years ago Friday -- the World Health Organization declared SARS-COV-2 a global pandemic, changing daily life in Southern California as we know it.
As a statewide order was issued for roughly 40 million Californians to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, things started to look different.
Freeways normally clogged with cars flowed freely. Baseball stadiums were empty of cheering fans. Movie theater marquees displayed public health recommendations and messages of support instead of lists of the latest flick. Even LAX became a ghost town.
Two years later, things aren't quite the "normal" we knew before, but they're different again from the first quiet days before social distancing, vaccines and boosters.
Scroll down for a look back at the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, two years later.
A giant T-Rex wearing a protective mask sends a coronavirus message to a mostly empty intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
People hike on a trail in Los Angeles on May 7, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Santa Monica Pier and Ferris Wheel at sunset during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
An aerial view of beach-goers enjoying warm summer-like weather amid state and city social distancing regulations mandated by Gov. Newsom at the closed Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach, CA, on April 22, 2020.Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Signs are placed on pedestrian crossings in Beverly Hills during the COVID-19 lockdown on April 22, 2020 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
People walk past graffiti of Prince Harry wearing a hoodie reading “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands,” on April 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A store displays a safety precaution sign during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
A view of a nearly empty Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
Traveler wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits and face mask is seen arriving at Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
Travelers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits and face masks are seen at a self check-in kiosk during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
A view of a hallway at LAX during the March 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
A view of a nearly empty hallway at LAX during the March 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
A view of the new pickup/drop off area for ride share and taxi LAX-it, deserted at Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
The Griffith Park Observatory is shut down with caution tape on Earth Day during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
A general view of Universal Studios Hollywood after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
The Hollywood Bowl is shut down on Earth Day during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
A man runs past the Sierra Madre Theatre as the marquee reads This is just Intermission as the theater is closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Live music venue The Staples Center which remains closed In Los Angeles due to restrictive Coronavirus measures on April 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A man walks past the Greenheart Yoga & Meditation Center with a sign in the window reading This Too Shall Past along Huntington Drive in San Marino on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
A man rides his bicycle past a mural reading “Stay Home / Life Is Beautiful” during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on April 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills is void of vehicles and groups of people, the day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home and maintain safe distances from each other amid Coronavirus worldwide outbreak, March 20, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
A view of Rodeo Drive during the COVID-19 lockdown on April 22, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
An empty tour bus is seen on March 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
View of an empty Hollywood Blvd at noon on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
An aerial view shows a message of hope as coronavirus infections accelerate on April 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Live music venue The Mayan which remains closed In Los Angeles due to restrictive Coronavirus measures on April 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 03: A few cars head south on the 110 Freeway towards downtown at rush hour during the Coronavirus Pandemic in Los Angeles on Friday, April 03, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 1: Extremely light traffic for the region is seen in an aerial view of the 10 and 110 freeway interchange on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A message of gratitude for medical workers is displayed on the gate of a house in Culver City, California, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman wears a face mask while riding a Los Angeles Metro Rail train amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Aerial view of light traffic at the interchange of the 210, 134 and 110 freeways on March 30, 2020 in Pasadena, California. City officials have implored Southern Californians to practice social distancing and stay to home as much as possible. Pasadena’s Rose Bowl area, which is used by soccer teams, runners, walkers and cyclists, was shut down by police yesterday to break up crowds that could spread the virus that causes COVID-19. Health experts warn that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could come to its first peak in this region in April. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Traffic is light on East First Street after the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Skywriters deliver messages of thanks and hope over Los Angeles Friday April 3, 2020.
People wait in line to buy food at a grocery store in Koreatown, Los Angeles, on March 21, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Customers practice social distancing in line outside Trader Joe’s in Pasadena on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Beds are set up in a soon to be opened emergency shelter for the homeless in a recreation center as the coronavirus spread continues on March 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Stationed rental cars are parked in a lot at Dodger Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 2, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A father and son play baseball in front of The Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
An aerial view as a lone jogger goes down the beach near the shuttered Santa Monica pier. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An empty Santa Monica Pier is seen in Santa Monica, California on March 23, 2020, as people are encouraged to stay at home to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The Strand walking path and beach of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and gatherings of people in the south bay town and slow the spread of the coronavirus, March 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Aerial views of Dodger Stadium the day before opening day that was postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Aerial views of the Santa Monica Pier that is closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A general view of the Autry Museum of the American West at Griffith Park after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
An aerial view of downtown Los Angeles, California during evening rush hour, March 26, 2020. – The United States now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, according to data gathered both by Johns Hopkins University and The New York Times. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view of Pink’s Hotdogs in Hollywood after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
A police SUV is seen blocking the enterance to Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 23, 2020, as people are encouraged to stay at home to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The shuttered Palace Theatre still advertises a concert for March 8 on the marquee as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay at home’ order for California’s 40 million residents in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Schools ground stand empty at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex before the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
The playground at Lincoln Park is closed during the novel coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles on March 21, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
A homeless man walks by a closed theater in Downtown Los Angeles, on March 21, 2020, during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Non-essential businesses are closed in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on March 21, 2020 during the coronavirus emergency. (Photo by Brent Combs/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A view of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, the day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home and maintain safe distances from each other amid Coronavirus worldwide outbreak, March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
Staples Center and downtown high-rise buildings are seen after the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A shuttered movie theater displays the message ‘Keep Calm’ on the marquee on March 18, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: People gather on Santa Monica beach on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: A sign marks the end of the historic Route 66 highway at the shuttered Santa Monica Pier, a popular tourist destination, on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: An American flag flies above the roller coaster at the shuttered Santa Monica Pier, a popular tourist destination, on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Lights shine at the closed Santa Monica Pier amusement park, a popular tourist destination on Santa Monica beach, on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
An electronic sign reads ‘COVID-19 Less Is More Avoid Gatherings’ along the I-10 Freeway on March 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
LONG BEACH, CA – MARCH 17: A virtual ghost town at California State University of Long Beach, which announced it will extend its closer through the end of the semester during this coronavirus pandemic in Long Beach on Tuesday, March17, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
GARDENA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: School buses are parked in a lot, idled by the closing of schools in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, on March 17, 2020 in Gardena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Worshippers attend Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez’s recommendations for limiting the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) among the faithful include limiting Mass attendance to 250 people, which follows California public health guidelines, and maintaining ‘social distancing’ during Mass. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A traveller has questions answered at an information booth beside a reminder not to shake hands over Coronavirus concerns at Los Angeles International Airport on March 12, 2020 one day before a US flight travel ban hits 26 European countries amid ongoing precautions over the Coronavirus. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Empty betting windows as horse racing runs without any fans only credential media and personnel licensed by the California Horse Racing Board at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Saturday, March 14, 2020.The races were held without spectators due to Coronavirus precautions. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
66/90
67/90
68/90
A Caltrans Changeable Message Sign (CMS) warns motorists on the Interstate 10 freeway to wash your hands as the threat of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases throughout the nation, on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Disneyland guests walk past the Sleeping Beauty Castle while visiting Disneyland amid rain showers in Anaheim, Calif., on March 12, 2020. Disneyland will temporary close the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic. The closure takes effect Saturday and lasts through the end of March. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning through the end of the month in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials recommendation that gatherings of 250 or more people be canceled across the state, company officials said. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The Long Beach State and Cal Poly women's basketball teams play in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
Long Beach State guard Shanaijah Davison #21 shoots the ball in what would normally be the student cheering section in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
The Carnival Corp. Panorama cruise ship sits docked in Long Beach, California, U.S., on Saturday, March, 7, 2020. The Panorama was cleared to sail early Sunday after officials delayed its debarkation process while a passenger was tested for the coronavirus, which came back negative. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Disneyland guest uses a new hand sanitizing station inside the Alien Pizza Planet before ordering food while visiting Disneyland amid rain showers in Anaheim, Calif., on March 12, 2020. Disneyland will temporary close the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A student wears a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as he leaves the campus of the UCLA college in Westwood, California on March 6, 2020. – Three UCLA students are currently being tested for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) by the LA Departement of Public Health, according to the UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
They athletic field is empty at Hollywood High School Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Los Angeles public schools are scheduled to temporarily close on Monday. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in states including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia, Oregon and New Mexico. Cities including, San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, Seattle, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A man studies on the San Diego State University campus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Diego. All classes at San Diego State are scheduled to transition to online courses after March 13, joining other universities taking measures to attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
USC has shifted all undergraduate classes to online-classes until April 14th. Students are being told to evacuate on-campus housing. (Photo by Michael Tseng/NBC)
A waiter stands at a restaurant in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Unionized hospitality workers apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy Friday, March 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. Fearing a widespread health crisis, Californians moved broadly Friday to get in front of the spread of the coronavirus, shuttering schools that educate hundreds of thousands of students, urging the faithful to watch religious services online and postponing or scratching just about any event that could attract a big crowd. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A shopper walks past empty shelves normally stocked with soaps, sanitizers, paper towels, and toilet paper at a Smart & Final grocery store, March 7, 2020 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The coronavirus panic has caused an empty aisle of fruits and other produce at Trader Joes. (Photo by Michael Duarte/NBC)
NBCLA
Be prepared to have your temperature checked if you want to eat at Sichuan Impression in Orange County or at one of its sister restaurants in Alhambra and West Los Angeles. The restaurant owner began checking customers’ temperatures at the door with a hand-held infrared thermometer in late January as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer speaks at a press conference on the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus), March 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The department has conducted daily briefings at noon to provide coronavirus updates. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
People try to stay warm as they face the elements inside a homeless encampment flooded under a rainstorm across the Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Experts say that the homeless, who often have health and substance-abuse problems, are exposed to the elements and do not have easy access to hygiene, are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Some cities are making provisions, so the homeless who contract the virus have a place to recover without spreading the infection further. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Hundreds of shoppers wait in line in the rain to enter a Costco Wholesale store on March 14, 2020 in Glendale, California.
A man wearing a mask walks past a dinosaur atop the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium wearing a face mask next to a sign encouraging people to wash their hands in Hollywood on April 19, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)