Photos: A Look Back at the Early Days of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Two Years Later

On March 11, 2020 -- exactly two years ago Friday -- the World Health Organization declared SARS-COV-2 a global pandemic, changing daily life in Southern California as we know it.

As a statewide order was issued for roughly 40 million Californians to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, things started to look different.

Freeways normally clogged with cars flowed freely. Baseball stadiums were empty of cheering fans. Movie theater marquees displayed public health recommendations and messages of support instead of lists of the latest flick. Even LAX became a ghost town.

Two years later, things aren't quite the "normal" we knew before, but they're different again from the first quiet days before social distancing, vaccines and boosters.

Scroll down for a look back at the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, two years later.