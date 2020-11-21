Huntington Beach

Police Planning for ‘Curfew Breakers' at Huntington Beach Pier

The curfew prohibits all “non-essential work, movement and gatherings” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., beginning Saturday night and continuing until the morning of Dec. 21. 

Huntington Beach police said Saturday that they are aware of a planned demonstration Saturday night against the state's coronavirus- related curfew expected to take place at the city's pier. 

“We are aware. I believe our command staff is putting together a plan to address that,” a communications operator with the Huntington Beach Police Department told City News Service on Saturday.

The curfew applies to counties in the purple tier of California's four- tier coronavirus monitoring system. Orange County and Los Angeles County are in the purple tier. It prohibits all “non-essential work, movement and gatherings” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., beginning Saturday night and continuing until the morning of Dec. 21. 

Reporter Bill Melugin of FoxLA tweeted Friday that a “curfew breakers” protest/rally was being planned for at 10:01 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Beach Pier, in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide curfew scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. It was unclear who was organizing the demonstration. 

A flier posted with the tweet said: “If you are a free American and are more than non essential join us for a clear act of defiance against Newsoms 10 pm stay at home order.” The Orange County Sheriff's Department, and other sheriff's departments throughout California, have said they will not enforce the order.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

