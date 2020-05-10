Production Company Says Studios Can Get Back to Work Safely With New Measures

The film and television industry is one of the many industries, employing tens of thousands of people, on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, a Burbank studio said that with modifications, they believe it is possible to safely get back to work immediately.

Loyal Studios demonstrated to NBCLA how their production studio can safely operate during the coronavirus pandemic while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"We’ve spread the crew, we've minimized the crew a little," said Bob Bekian, owner of Loyal Studios. "We have put the executives on Zoom or Skype so can participate but they are safely away from what’s going on in the studio."

The production service company works with larger studios and Berkian said with their modifications they and other companies like them can get back in business quickly.

"Normally you would have a make up person working with the talent directly," said Berkian. "But what we have in this situation is a six foot distance, which we have measured. Our make up artist is coaching the talent from six feet away ."

Along with minimizing all physical contact in the studio, the company said it will provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to the crew and talent.

Bekian said restarting production is important for the economy of Los Angeles and hopes Mayor Garcetti will recognize that production can be done safely and effectively.

"Every day that goes by that production is not able to legally shoot, we are having tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles, sitting at home not working," Bekian said.