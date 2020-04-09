Property Taxes Are Due Friday, Regardless of the Pandemic. Here’s What to Do

Property taxes are due Friday for millions of Californians, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, no extensions will be granted for the deadline in many counties in Southern California.

Soledad Ursula, one such person struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, wants to keep cash close.

She thinks property tax bills should wait.

“The number one thing they can do is - property taxes are due April 10 - they can give us a break on them. They can propose a moratorium,” she said.

But counties can’t change the due date, per state law. That leaves the decision to Gov. Gavin Newsom. He hasn’t budged.

Two Bay Area counties have pushed back the property tax due date to May 4, saying its offices are closed due to “stay at home” orders. May 4 is the date the order is currently expected to lift.

But in Southern California, Friday’s due date stands.

Although, all five counties say if you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can ask for a late fee waiver.

Residents are worried that’s still not enough.

“That does not give me the certainty that I will have enough cash to go forward in this economic storm,” Ursula said.

Each county is handling the late fee waiver differently, although all requests start online.

In Los Angeles, you can submit a request on Saturday. Find that information here.

San Bernardino officials said you can apply for a waiver, and if you’re approved, it’s good until June 30. Go here for more.

In Orange County, you can pay when you can, and request a waiver at that point. Go here for more.

All counties say they’ll review late fee waiver requests on a case-by case-basis.

Find more information on Riverside’s policies here.

Ventura's policies are here.

The counties point out if you can pay your taxes, you should. They rely on that money to provide vital community services.