These 7 Regal Cinemas Are Staying Open in California Amid Sweeping Closures

After news that Regal Cinemas was set to temporarily shutter all U.S. locations Thursday, the chain confirmed that some California locations would remain open for now.

Regal Cinemas said it would temporarily suspend movie-screening at all 536 of its theaters in the United States after revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven locations would remain open, a Regal Theaters media representative said.

"While Regal will temporarily suspend theatre operations at close of business today, Thursday, October 8, seven locations in California will remain open at this time. These seven theatres are located in markets throughout the state and had recently opened. Now, they will remain open to offer audiences in those newly-opened markets an opportunity to see Tenet on the big screen along with other current releases," the statement from the company read.

Southern California Regal locations to remain open:

Irvine Spectrum

Carlsbad

Manchester 16

La Habra

Temecula

Riverside Plaza

Delta Shores