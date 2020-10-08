coronavirus pandemic

These 7 Regal Cinemas Are Staying Open in California Amid Sweeping Closures

Regal Cinemas said it would temporarily suspend movie-screening at all 536 of its theaters in the United States after revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Heather Navarro

After news that Regal Cinemas was set to temporarily shutter all U.S. locations Thursday, the chain confirmed that some California locations would remain open for now.

Seven locations would remain open, a Regal Theaters media representative said.

"While Regal will temporarily suspend theatre operations at close of business today, Thursday, October 8, seven locations in California will remain open at this time. These seven theatres are located in markets throughout the state and had recently opened. Now, they will remain open to offer audiences in those newly-opened markets an opportunity to see Tenet on the big screen along with other current releases," the statement from the company read.

Southern California Regal locations to remain open:

Irvine Spectrum
Carlsbad
Manchester 16
La Habra
Temecula
Riverside Plaza
Delta Shores

