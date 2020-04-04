Resident of West LA Veterans Home Positive for COVID-19

A resident of the Veterans Home of California in West Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center for treatment, authorities said Saturday.

"My thoughts are with our resident and his family as we pray for a full recovery," said CalVet Secretary Vito Imbasciani MD. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, staff, and the wider communities associated with our homes. For many weeks CalVet has taken aggressive steps to protect against the virus and we will continue to work closely with county, state, and federal health officials to mitigate the spread," he said.

CalVet was working to identify anyone in the home who may have come in contact with the infected resident, including staff, Imbasciani said. "We are doing everything possible to continue to protect our other veterans and their spouses, along with our staff members who care for them at the home."

CalVet announced March 31 that two staff members at its Redding home had tested positive for COVID-19, but no other residents or staff in CalVet's eight homes statewide have tested positive, officials said.

Since March 15, CalVet has restricted visits to the homes, except for hospice patients, officials said. Every employee is screened before entering the home and cleaning and sanitizing of all spaces has increased. Family members can get in touch with loved ones on dedicated phone lines and staff have assisted with video calls.