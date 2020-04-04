West LA

Resident of West LA Veterans Home Positive for COVID-19

CalVet was working to identify anyone in the home who may have come in contact with the infected resident.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A resident of the Veterans Home of California in West Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center for treatment, authorities said Saturday.

"My thoughts are with our resident and his family as we pray for a full recovery," said CalVet Secretary Vito Imbasciani MD. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, staff, and the wider communities associated with our homes. For many weeks CalVet has taken aggressive steps to protect against the virus and we will continue to work closely with county, state, and federal health officials to mitigate the spread," he said.

CalVet was working to identify anyone in the home who may have come in contact with the infected resident, including staff,  Imbasciani said. "We are doing everything possible to continue to protect our other veterans and their spouses, along with our staff members who care for them at the home."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 42 mins ago

LA Farmers Markets Reopen After Closing Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Los Angeles 55 mins ago

Some LA Farmers Markets Reopen After Taking Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

CalVet announced March 31 that two staff members at its Redding home had tested positive for COVID-19, but no other residents or staff in CalVet's eight homes statewide have tested positive, officials said.

Since March 15, CalVet has restricted visits to the homes, except for hospice patients, officials said. Every employee is screened before entering the home and cleaning and sanitizing of all spaces has increased. Family members can get in touch with loved ones on dedicated phone lines and staff have assisted with video calls.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

West LALos Angelescoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us