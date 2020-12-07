Restaurant Workers in Los Angeles Can Apply for a One-Time $800 Stipend

What to Know LA's Secure Emergency Relief for Vulnerable Employees program offers a one-time $800 stipend for food services workers.

The application window is open Monday through midnight Dec. 11.

An initiative designed to provide assistance for people struggling in the restaurant industry launched Monday in Los Angeles.

Secure Emergency Relief for Vulnerable Employees, or SERVE, provides a one-time $800 stipend to people who work in the front and back of restaurants, food stands, mobile food units and push carts, and breweries, wineries and bars that serve food on the premises. About 4,000 food service workers will be offered the stipend at a time when many are struggling due to the pandemic.

Strict health orders banned outdoor dining at restaurants in Los Angeles County and a regional health order went into effect Monday in Southern California due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The application window will close at midnight on Friday, Dec. 11. Applicants must reside in the City of Los Angeles and be 18 years of age or older. Relief will be provided to applicants picked at random.

