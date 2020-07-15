Rite Aid Expands COVID-19 Testing Sites to 258 Locations, Including Several SoCal Stores

Rite Aid is opening 161 additional COVID-19 self-swab nasal test sites, bringing their total number of testing locations to 258.

Stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia are transforming into COVID-19 test sites.

A complete list of Rite Aid COVID-19 test sites is available here.

Rite Aid has existing drive-through testing locations, and the new sites will use self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

The testing sites are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the additional testing sites, Rite Aid has the capability to perform 94,000 tests weekly across all locations, according to a press release.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available to all adults, including those without virus symptoms.

Patients are required to show government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and must pre-register at www.riteaid.com to schedule an appointment.

Rite Aid is partnering with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to conduct screenings and return patient results to Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories completes the COVID-19 laboratory testing, and clinical oversight is done by PWNHealth.