More Than 80 Evacuated From Nursing Center Where Employees Did Not Show Up During Virus Outbreak

More than 80 patients at a Riverside skilled nursing center will be evacuated Wednesday after employees did not show up for work during an outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Eighty-four patients from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center were being moved to other care centers in Riverside County. There were 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among residents and five among employees at the 90-bed center.

One nurse reported for work Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Riverside County.

Thirty-three licensed vocational nurses were sent by the Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente after employees did not show up for work, according to a statement from the county.

The centers caring for the relocated individuals were be closed to new patients, isolate sick patients and undergo other COVID-19 containment measures, the county’s statement said.

Family members can call 951-358-5134 to check on a family member.

At least 30 patients at nearby Extended Care Hospital of Riverside have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Riverside County health officials said Sunday. Officials said they were testing other patients and employees who have been exposed to COVID-19.

“We will be seeing more and more of these outbreaks in the community,” said Riverside County Public Health Official Dr. Cameron Kaiser in a statement over the weekend. “This is a vulnerable population and we’ll take all the steps necessary to protect them. But these steps can only work effectively if people stay home, stay apart, and cover up their faces in public to reduce overall transmission.”

Riverside County had more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning. Twenty-eight deaths have been reported.

Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts. The situation is challenging for health officials due to the age and condition of the residents and their close proximity to each other.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

At a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area, nearly 50 people have been infected and one person has died. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in San Bernardino County infected more than 50 people, killing at least five.