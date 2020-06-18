What's Next for Riverside County as It Progresses Through the Reopening Process

More Riverside County businesses will be able to open their doors Friday as the coronavirus regulatory bar is lowered further, with nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapy outlets eligible to return to operation.

The county is continuing its transition through stage 3 of the governor's four-stage de-regulation framework tied to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Riverside University Health System, nail salons, facial and esthetician providers, shaving, waxing and threading businesses, massage therapy outlets and tattoo and piercing parlors countywide will be eligible to resume operations under guidelines specified by the California Department of Public Health.

Last week, motels, gyms, bars, museums, theaters and wineries were among entities given the green light to reopen under public health guidelines that encourage social distancing, caps on the size of gatherings and repetitive sanitation of spaces.

Officials noted that wedding ceremonies can proceed, but receptions are not yet on the list of permitted functions.

"We welcome more Riverside County businesses reopening, and we encourage people to support those businesses that are protecting their employees, because it also means they care about protecting their customers," said county Supervisor Karen Spiegel.

Spiegel and RUHS officials advised residents to utilize all precautions to lessen COVID-19 exposure risks, including observing social distancing practices and wearing facial coverings where appropriate.

According to RUHS figures, the number of COVID-19 cases countywide that have been documented since early March stands at 11,951, compared to 11,694 on Tuesday, an increase of roughly 2%. The number of deaths stemming from virus-related complications totals 399, compared to 395 known deaths a day earlier.

Officials said 257 people are receiving hospital care for coronavirus symptoms, and 65 of those are in intensive care. Nearly 165,000 tests have been administered, and the county has documented 6,341 recoveries.

In stage 4 of the governor's de-regulation framework, nightclubs, concert venues and sports venues will be eligible to resume operations.

In the meantime, many libraries in Riverside County will partially re-open to start pickup and drop-off services for patrons starting Monday, though services within facilities will remain restricted amid the ongoing coronavirus threat.

"Our priority remains keeping Riverside County Library System patrons, volunteers and employees safe and well-informed while doing what we can to help minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus," County Librarian Barbara Howson said Wednesday.

According to Howson, express service will be restored Monday, permitting residents to reserve books and other materials online or by calling libraries, whose staff will then gather the items for the requesters to retrieve, similar to a curbside pickup arrangement.

Patrons will also be permitted to step inside facilities to drop off materials, officials said, but perusing aisles and searching library shelves is not yet allowed.