Riverside County Unveils New Portal for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Riverside County health officials Friday announced a new website where qualifying residents can make appointments to receive coronavirus vaccinations next week.

On Thursday, the county's other online platform crashed following a crush of web traffic. Interim county CEO Juan Perez said the breakdown was “unacceptable.”

“We apologize for this unfortunate situation,” he said.

Appointments for free vaccination clinics this weekend, at which about 3,900 Pfizer and Moderna doses will be disseminated, were grabbed on Thursday. Some visitors to the reservation site encountered a timeout screen and couldn't go any farther.

The Biden administration sets a new goal for vaccine distribution as states face shortages and new strains of the COVID-19 virus emerge.

The new portal is www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Guidelines on how to book appointments are available on the site.

“This is welcome news for so many of our residents who are extremely eager to get the vaccine,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Karen Spiegel said. “The county team is doing a tremendous job vaccinating thousands of people at these public health clinics within just a few days of receiving the vaccine.”

According to the Riverside University Health System, 10,000 immunization slots will be available Monday to Friday. People can begin booking times via the new portal as soon as noon on Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine, following new guidance from the federal government. The previous age requirement for tier 1 of Phase IB was 75 years old. The upcoming county clinics will continue to accommodate residents in Phase IA of the state's vaccine distribution plan, including health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Residents in tier 1 of Phase IB will also be allowed to get vaccinated -- people aged 65 and over and select essential workers, such as those in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.

“All clinics on Mondays and Fridays will be reserved for seniors,” according to an RUHS statement. Inoculations are free, but people will be asked to provide medical insurance information, although insurance is not required. People planning to get vaccinated must register in advance and bring the required paperwork to prove their eligibility.

Appointments will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday countywide.

Vaccination clinics will be open at the following locations:

Corona High School, 1150 W. 10th St.;

Fullenwider Auditorium at the Indio Fairgrounds, 46350 Arabia St.;

Heritage High School, 26001 Briggs Road, Menifee; and

San Gorgonio Middle School, 1591 Cherry Ave.

Officials emphasized that appointments are mandatory. There will be no walk-ins permitted.