Rosemead City Officials Express Concern Over Housing Homeless at Local Motel

Rosemead city officials expressed concern that Los Angeles County intends to establish a temporary housing location at a motel in the city for up to 127 homeless people, none of whom will be screened for a criminal background.

The city was informed this week the county will use the Motel 6 located at 1001 San Gabriel Blvd., just north of the Pomona (60) Freeway, to establish a Project Roomkey location and immediately reached out to county representatives to learn more about the housing location, according to a statement from Rosemead city officials released Friday.

"The county has confirmed that the residents that will be placed at the Motel 6 location in Rosemead will not be screened for a criminal background," the statement said. "This fact is very alarming and concerning to both the city and the sheriff's department."

City officials said they understand the importance of Project Roomkey in helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but want to keep residents and businesses safe.

The county's Homeless Initiative Director, Phil Ansell, responded to the city's concerns in a letter stating "staff, including security, are on site 24/7, to ensure there is no negative impact on the community."

"We have not had any feedback that there has been an increased need for law enforcement" at any Project Roomkey sites already operating, Ansell said.

The Project Roomkey Initiative is part of a statewide effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by seeking temporary housing at hotels and motels for People Experiencing Homelessness who are above the age of 65 and/or may have underlying health conditions and are asymptomatic.