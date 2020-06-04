Schedules Tweaked For Some Coronavirus Testing Sites

Although Los Angeles County is lifting curfew orders, safety concerns prompted by continuing protest marches will result in modified operating hours Thursday at some COVID-19 testing sites.

All residents with an appointment at an impacted testing site will be notified via email to reschedule. For residents who did not provide an email, a notification will be made via a phone call.

The site at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita will be closed Thursday. The site on the campus of Charles R. Drew University will shut down at 2:30 p.m., and the testing facility at the Hawthorne Medical Center-Betty Ainsworth Sports Center will operate until 4 p.m.

Here is a full list of the county sites:

-- Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

-- Pomona Fairplex, Gate 17, W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive

-- South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

-- Carbon Health (Walk-Up Only), Echo Park, 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles

-- Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

-- Glendale Memorial Hospital, 222 W. Eulalia St.

-- Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne St., 11798 Foothill Blvd.), Lake View Terrace

-- High Desert Medical Group, 43839 15th St. W., Lancaster

-- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles

-- VA Parking Lot 15 at corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles

-- Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18460 Roscoe Blvd. (enter on Reseda Blvd.)

-- Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles)

-- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce

-- AltaMed Medical Group, 6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera

-- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate

-- Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway

-- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina

-- Charles R. Drew Campus, 1731 E 120th St., Los Angeles

-- Santa Clarita Testing Site, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

-- Pasadena Testing Site, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive

-- East LA College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park

-- Avors Medical Group, 42135 10th St W ste 101, Lancaster

-- Warner Center, 6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills

-- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, 8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles

-- Kedren Community Health Center - Walk Up Only, 4211 Avalon, Los Angeles

-- Altamed Medical Group, 2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles

-- Bellflower Civic Center, 16600 Civic Center Drive

-- The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

-- San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte

-- AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site, 1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles

-- Beverly Hospital, 309 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello

-- Good Samaritan Hospital, 1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

-- PIH Health City of Bell, 6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell

-- Harbor UCLA Hospital, 21840 Normandie Ave., Torrance

-- PIH Health Hospital, 12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier

-- West Jordan High School, 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach

-- Chap Care, 1595 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

-- Exposition Park, 3986 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles