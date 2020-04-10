This Former Sears Department Store Will Soon Serve as a Federal Field Hospital

A former department store will serve as the second federal field hospital in Riverside County, freeing up much-needed space at other medical centers where more serious cases are treated.

The shuttered Sears building at Arlington and Streeter avenues has been designated as the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' new medical station, complementing one already established at the county fairgrounds in Indio. The converted building will be used to was the burden on area hospitals treating those infected with the novel coronavirus.

"There will be many folks who'll need care when our hospitals start taking hits, and this second station means we'll have the same added capacity in our western county as we do in the east," county Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said.

According to a Riverside University Health System statement, the 125-bed facility will house stable, less severe patients, which will allow greater capacity in the county's hospitals to respond to the needs of more critical patients.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel said the location will supply sorely needed bed space, enabling medical teams to continue their efforts.

California National Guard personnel are in the initial stages of preparing the facility for full operational status, but it was unclear specifically when it will begin accepting patients. Once it's up and running, about 30-40 medical professionals will be staffing the location 24 hours a day, officials said.

Along with hospital beds, there will be portable sinks, medication tables, protective gear, including masks, and other equipment available at the site, according to RUHS.

As of Thursday, the county was reporting 1,280 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 33 deaths. About 125 patients are listed as recovered.