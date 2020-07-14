Pandemic Strategies: How Small Businesses in SoCal Are Navigating an Unusual Summer

The coronavirus pandemic has left many small businesses in Southern California with reduced revenues and uncertainty about the future.

NBCLA spoke with local entrepreneurs and business managers about how they are being impacted by COVID-19.

Shifting to Patio-Only Seating

Now, with patio-only, we're doing about 25% of our regular revenues. Chef Andre Ginekis Sr., Owner of Locanda Veneta

Chef Andre Ginekis Sr. is the owner of Locanda Veneta in Beverly Hills. The Italian restaurant has taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic. He has made modifications to his small business. Read the story here.

SoCal Mobile Tire Business Rolls On

Professional race car driver Andrew Comrie-Picard opened up ZipTire in 2017. The mobile tire business frees customers from the inconvenience of going to a brick-and-mortar tire shop by bringing the tire shop to them. Read the story here.

ZipTire

Travel Agency at a Crossroads

L&B Travel, a Los Angeles-based travel agency, was founded in 2006 by Svetlana Stein. The travel agency has received less clients and business as a result of COVID-19. Read the story here.

With Offices Closed, Cleaning Service Faces a Crisis

Oranges & Lemons, a small, family-run cleaning service based in downtown LA, opened in 2008. The business is still operating at a lower level since many offices have continued to keep their employees working from home because of the pandemic. Read the story here.

Decades-Old Construction Supply Company Navigates the Pandemic

NKC Nathan Kimmel Company, founded in 1956, is a Los Angeles based small business in the construction supply industry mainly focusing on high-rise buildings. Sales at the company have slowed down causing the company to do furloughs and downsize their staff. Read the story here.

Tarzana Gift and Stationery Store Faces Dire Ripple Effect

My reason for closing is simple. Since reopening post-COVID, my sales have dropped almost 90%. Jason Peterson, owner of The Art of Paper

The store first opened in December of 1999 as a supplier of custom invitations and party accessories for events. Fast forward to 2020 and its doors are closing for good. Read the story here.

How COVID-19 Is Impacting Photographers as Wedding Plans Change

Couples are having to cancel their weddings because of the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result they are also canceling their photography services. Lana & Aleks Photography is a portrait and wedding photography company based in Los Angeles offering individual and group sessions for children, families, weddings, and professional models and actors. Read the story here.

SoCal Succulent Nursery Pivots

The Succulent Source, a family owned-and-operated succulent nursery in Valley Center has found ways to make up for revenue loss. Read the story here.

About a Year After Opening, SoCal Winery Adjusts to Pandemic Life

Akash Winery & Vineyards is a family-owned business operated by Ray, Nalini and Akash Patel. The 20-acre vineyard is in Temecula Valley' wine country. Almost a year after officially opening, the pandemic forced business operations to close for two months. Read the story here.

How has your small business in Southern California been affected? Let us know by filling out the form below.