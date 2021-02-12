1,000 Vaccine-Seekers Without Appointments Prompt Big Delays at The Forum

One day after long waits plagued the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Forum in Inglewood because of people who showed up without appointments, anyone who gave up and left was being welcomed to return Friday to get their second-dose shot.

The large-scale vaccine site operated by the county experienced extensive wait times on Thursday, with one shot-seeker reporting a three-hour delay.

The county Department of Public Health said the delays were "due to over 1,000 individuals who showed up at the site due for a second dose, but didn't have an appointment.''

"The county is not turning any eligible second-dose individuals away, however, this increased the registration time for almost half of the people expected today (Thursday) at the site,'' according to the county . "Additional staff was sent in to help manage the delays.''

County officials said anyone who gave up and left the site because of the extended wait can return Friday to receive their shot.

"We sincerely apologize for any long wait times clients experienced at the Forum,'' county officials said in a statement to CNS.

Appointments can be booked here.