COVID-19 vaccines

1,000 Vaccine-Seekers Without Appointments Prompt Big Delays at The Forum

The county Department of Public Health said the delays were "due to over 1,000 individuals who showed up at the site due for a second dose, but didn't have an appointment.''

By City News Service

Getty Images

One day after long waits plagued the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Forum in Inglewood because of people who showed up without appointments, anyone who gave up and left was being welcomed to return Friday to get their second-dose shot.

The large-scale vaccine site operated by the county experienced extensive wait times on Thursday, with one shot-seeker reporting a three-hour delay.

The county Department of Public Health said the delays were "due to over 1,000 individuals who showed up at the site due for a second dose, but didn't have an appointment.''

school reopenings 2 hours ago

Angelenos Can Track Status of School Reopenings On California Interactive Map

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

When Can Grandparents See Grandkids After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine?

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Recovered Covid Patients Have Been Reinfected With New Virus Strains, WHO Says

"The county is not turning any eligible second-dose individuals away, however, this increased the registration time for almost half of the people expected today (Thursday) at the site,'' according to the county . "Additional staff was sent in to help manage the delays.''

County officials said anyone who gave up and left the site because of the extended wait can return Friday to receive their shot.

"We sincerely apologize for any long wait times clients experienced at the Forum,'' county officials said in a statement to CNS.

Appointments can be booked here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinesCOVID-19LA Countylos angeles countyInglewood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us