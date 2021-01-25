25-Year Veteran LAPD Officer Dies of COVID-19 Complications

A 25-year veteran officer with the Los Angeles Police Department died Monday of complications from COVID-19.

Officer Philip Sudario, who was assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South Los Angeles, is the fourth LAPD officer and sixth department employee to die from the disease.

"Tonight, the LAPD family is mourning," the department tweeted. "Our thoughts & prayers are with his friends and loved ones."

Phil, you are End of Watch. pic.twitter.com/eHrpEyrcHn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 26, 2021

Other LAPD employees who have died of complications from COVID-19 are Sgt. Amelia "Terry'' Martinez, 53, who died Jan. 12; police service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who died this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and non-sworn detention officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died in July.