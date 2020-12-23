After Losing Father, Uncle and Brother to COVID-19, SoCal Woman Pleads for Everyone to Stay Home

A South Gate family is sharing that lost three loved ones to COVID-19 within one month shared their story as a plea for everyone to stay home and save lives.

Loved ones say the three patriarchs of the Carrillo family were always by each other’s sides. Dad Damian, his brother Juan and Damian’s son Jose.

The three filled Ana Carrillo’s heart and have now left her heart broken.

"Losing my uncle first, followed by my dad, and Saturday--this weekend, this weekend--losing my eldest brother," Ana Carrillo said.

She says all three lost their fight with COVID-19.

Her father and uncle died just three days apart.

"They were meant to be together, so we celebrated together their funerals on the same day," Ana, who was Damian carrillo’s daughter, said.

Ana spoke from her Downey home, where she says she is now isolating. She tells us her son, son in law and daughter have now all tested positive for COVID-19.

"We just hope people realize this is a real pandemic," Ana Carrillo said.

The emotional toll of the coronavirus has crushed so many families. The physical toll can be seen outside of Southern California hospitals where tents and mobile morgues are on standby, while ICUs are filled beyond capacity.

"I’m struggling — I’m not going to lie," admitted Tracy Pope a critical care nurse at PIH Health Hospital in Whittier.

Since loved ones can’t visit due to COVID-19 being such an especially infectious virus, Pope is often the last person dying patients see.

"That they can’t be there, can’t touch these family members, and end of life is a special time," Pope said. "I think a lot of us feel honored and privileged."

Nurses like Pope say they do everything they can to help families say good bye via Zoom. One of the people Pope helped was say goodbye to her loved one was Ana Carrillo.

Said Carrillo, "Tracy, who was the er nurse, held his hand And caressed his forehead for us. And we both screamed and cried."

Pope said, "I just can’t even imagine what they’re going through and not even being able to be here — and just putting so much trust in us."

On Christmas week, a family suffering great loss and the nurses who tried to save them offered a plea.

"Your heart breaks when you see your loved ones pass away through a camera," Ana Carrillo said.

"Please stay home: Everyone stay home and save your life."

The Carrillo family has set up a GoFundMe to help during this trying time. If you would like to donate, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all revenue generated in the form of platform and other fees.