Appointments Fill Up For Palm Springs COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic's First Day

Riverside County will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Palm Springs Convention Center Friday, and all appointments were snapped up Thursday within 90 minutes.

County spokeswoman Brooke Federico said the appointment window opened up about 10:30 this morning and all 350 spots for Friday were filled by noon. She said another 500 appointments are expected to be available each day starting next week.

“The number of appointments available is subject to vaccine supply,” she said. Santa Clara-based Curative Inc., which has been tapped to oversee numerous testing sites in Riverside County, will be handling appointments and immunizations at the site, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

“We recommend residents monitor the Curative website for updates on available appointments,” Federico said. The website for the Palm Springs Convention Center site is at https://curative.com/sites/25163.

Anyone who needs assistance can call the county's 211 help line.

The vaccinations are free, but Curative personnel will be collecting proof of eligibility such as employee badges, business identification and letters from employers. All residents 65 years and over are eligible to receive vaccinations, as well as qualifying workers identified in Phase 1B of the California Department of Public Health's guidelines, including hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers.

The Palm Springs Convention Center is located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.