COVID Infections in LA County Top 1,000 for the Fifth Straight Day

COVID-19 infection numbers in Los Angeles County surged upward again Tuesday, topping 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day.

The county reported 1,103 new COVID cases on Tuesday, lifting the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 1,259,772. The county also reported 12 new fatalities due to the virus, increasing the death toll to 24,554.

The rolling seven-day average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 2.9% as of Tuesday, up from 2.8% on Monday and well above the 0.3% rate from mid-June.

State figures, meanwhile, showed that hospitalizations due to COVID in Los Angeles County were pushing the 400 mark, reaching 398. That was up from 376 on Monday. There were 94 people in intensive care, up from 85 a day earlier.

Every single patient that we've admitted for COVID has been not yet fully vaccinated, and that's hard for the health-care workers to see. Dr. Christina Ghaly, county medical services director

While the hospitalization numbers are still relatively low compared to the patient totals during the winter surge that reached 8,000, the slow and steady increase in recent weeks is sparking concern among health officials, who say the increase highlights the importance of vaccinations.

"Even without the same level of threat to the health care system that we experienced during the surge, these rising cases among all groups and the disproportionately higher rates among Black and Latinx residents are both concerning and require continued actions to prevent spread and poor outcomes

among those who have already suffered the most during this pandemic,'' county

Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis told the Board of Supervisors. "It's clear the threat of COVID-19 is still with us, and that we are dealing with a more infectious variant that causes it. And the best collective action that each of us can take is to get vaccinated ... and take sensible precaution if you are not eligible or choose not to be vaccinated."

The county's medical services director, Dr. Christina Ghaly, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that none of the county-operated hospitals have admitted a single COVID-19 patient who was fully vaccinated.

"Every single patient that we've admitted for COVID has been not yet fully vaccinated, and that's hard for the health-care workers to see,'' Ghaly said. "They've spent hours, effort, energy trying to care for patients, and at this point this really is a preventable illness, a preventable infection.''

County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said people who refuse to get vaccinated aren't considering the impact they are having on health care workers.