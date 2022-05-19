More than 4,300 new COVID cases were reported Wednesday in Los Angeles County, where hospitalizations are also on the rise after an encouraging decrease earlier this year.

Los Angeles County reported 4,384 new infections in its latest data. There were 363 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 327 a day earlier.

Fifty-five patients were in intensive care, up from 44 on Tuesday.

COVID hospital numbers had been dropping in recent months. The figure fell to 219 on April 20, but surged upward ever since.

Those key figures help determine health safety protocols in LA County. A sharp rise and widespread community transmission could trigger a renewal of mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules.

Here's what to know about the numbers and what they mean for LA County's level of risk as determined by the CDC.

When would LA County mask mandates return?

That depends on where LA County falls in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's risk categories. Los Angeles County could be downgraded on Thursday from the "low" community risk category to "medium."

Public Health Director Barbara said Tuesday that the cumulative seven-day average rate of new cases in the county is about 185 per 100,000 residents -- above the rate of 176 from last Thursday. If that rate reaches 200 per 100,000 residents, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will shift the county from the "low" community COVID level to "medium."

The CDC updates its classifications every Thursday.

The change in category would not necessarily have an immediate impact. The county has already implemented the CDC's recommendations for areas in the "medium category, like masks on public transit, wide availability of vaccinations and guidance for improving ventilation in indoor settings.

But if there's another spike in COVID hospitalizations, that might push LA County into the "high" risk category and the indoor masking wearing rules that will likely come with it.

Under CDC guidelines, counties in the "medium" category will move to "high" if the rate of new virus-related hospital admissions reaches 10 per 100,000 residents, or if 10% of the county's staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-positive patients.

The county's current rate of new admissions is 3.1 per 100,000 residents, and the rate of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients is just under 2%.

Dr. Ferrer told the board the county is likely to move into the CDC's "medium" COVID risk category this week. She said she is confident the county will avoid sliding into the "high" category.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

May 18, 2022

New Cases: 4,384 (2,922,210 to date)

New Deaths: 10 (32,055 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 363

Today's Positivity Rate: 3.2%

"While we are disheartened that the pandemic hasn't ended, I am reassured that with the tools at hand, we can continue to enjoy our time with each other and our participation in those activities that we love," she said.

The 4,384 new cases reported Wednesday lifted the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 2,922,210. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus, while still relatively low, rose to 3.2% Wednesday, up from 2.6% on Tuesday.

Ten COVID deaths were also reported, raising the cumulative virus-related death toll in the county to 32,055. Health officials have noted that most people who die from COVID suffer from various underlying health conditions.

Similarly, most hospital patients who are infected with COVID were hospitalized for reasons other than the virus, health officials said. Many only learned they were infected when they were tested upon hospital admission.