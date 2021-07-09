The Dodgers will conduct a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during the team’s three-game series against Arizona.

The clinic will be in the Left Field Reserve level, starting with Friday night’s series opener. Fans who receive their vaccine will also get a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming game while supplies last.

Dodger Stadium has been part of the fight against the coronavirus from the start of the pandemic, first serving as a mass testing site before transitioning the parking area to a wide-scale vaccine site.

A fireworks show will follow Friday's game.

Troubling increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue in Los Angeles County -- with the Department of Pubic Health reporting more than 800 new cases, hospital patient numbers topping 300 and the rate of people testing positive for the virus doubling from last week.

The 839 new cases reported by the county on Thursday represented a 165% increase from the daily number reported a week ago, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 2.5% -- still a low number but more than double the 1.2% rate of a week ago.

The rolling average number of daily new infections in the county rose to 3.47 per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, roughly double the 1.74 per 100,000 rate of last week.

According to state figures, there were 320 COVID patients in L.A. County hospitals as of Thursday. On June 16, there were 220 people hospitalized in the county.