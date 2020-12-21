Garcetti Announces LA Neighborhood Map Detailing COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

A map detailing COVID-19 cases and deaths across Los Angeles' 139 neighborhoods was activated today, as the city's positivity rate reached its highest point during the pandemic.

"This is the first interactive layout of recent case and mortality trends across our city, so you can find out what's happening in your neighborhood with even greater precision,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said in his coronavirus briefing Monday.

The map's latest data shows new cases per 100,000 residents in each neighborhood between Dec. 12 and Friday. During that time, the city recorded 37,806 new infections and 207 deaths.

"It makes it easier than ever for residents to be able to track the virus and to make testing appointments as well,'' Garcetti said. Los Angeles has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity to 46,000 per day at its sites, he said.

The COVID-19 Neighborhood Map can be viewed at coronavirus.lacity.org/map.

Garcetti also called on Angelenos to "do the right thing'' and stay home during the holidays to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases. Recent positivity rates at Los Angeles testing sites is 20.58%, he said.

"Our public health officials know how we got here, and they're drawing a straight line between what's happening today and what happened over Thanksgiving,'' Garcetti said.

"Your choices will save lives or they will lead to more deaths."

Garcetti said he has concerns about news that over 1 million airplane passengers recently traveled through airport checkpoints for the first time in 2020.

Garcetti issued a stark warning to those planning on spending the holidays with people outside their households.

"If you gather for the holidays, our hospitals will be overrun," Garcetti said. "This is not a good sign and it's a recipe for a Christmas and New Year's surge."

Garcetti also warned the public if hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients, people who seek treatment for heart attacks or other non-coronavirus-related medical emergencies may not get medical help when they need it most.

"None of us are exempt from these realities. I know that every single one of us needs to step forward and do what's right to save lives," said Garcetti, who is quarantining after his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus last week.

Garcetti added that he is not opposed to ordering more businesses to close amid the surge in cases, but the bulk of the virus' spread is happening within households.

"There's not a lot more to close, grocery stores have to stay open, there's going to be some essential businesses that will stay open and most of its spread is now happening in households," Garcetti said.