High School Sports to Resume Outdoors, LAUSD Superintendent Announces

High schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will return to competition outdoors under new state and local guidance, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Wednesday.

“The resumption of school sports is another step in the path to recovery for all in the school community,” Beutner said in a statement. “After careful consideration, we have also decided to extend participation in sports to allow students to participate in California Interscholastic Federation Season 1 and Season 2 practices and competitions."

All sports activities will be held out doors with participation voluntary, according to the school district. The activities will adhere to strict health and safety protocols, which include "appropriate protective equipment, masks, social distancing and informed consent by a student's parent or guardian," according to the statement.

Participation in weekly COVID-19 testing is required for all involved in sports, the district said.

Said Beutner in a statement, “Allowing students to resume athletic competition is not a decision we made lightly. The spread of the virus is still categorized as widespread in Los Angeles County. At the same time, the opportunity for young adults to be with friends and teammates while participating in a sport might help ease the anxiety and isolation many are feeling. And for some, the understanding they need to remain in good academic standing may help motivate them to stay on track in their schoolwork.”

The following competitions will resume athletic activities: