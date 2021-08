LA City Council Approves COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for City Workers

An ordinance requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees, except for those who have medical or religious exemptions, was approved Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Martinez announced on July 27 that city employees would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test, but under the ordinance, "only those with a medical or religious exemption and who are required to regularly report to a work location are eligible for weekly testing.''

"When we originally moved to require city employees to be vaccinated, we were one of the first cities in the country to do so. Now multiple states, including California, and other large cities across the country have all began to require their public servants be vaccinated,'' said Council President Nury Martinez. "This is not radical, this is just common sense.

"How can we ask Angelenos to be vaccinated if we are not doing it ourselves? We need to set the strong example for our communities. The vaccines are available they're effective, and they're keeping people out of the hospital and off ventilators."

Under the ordinance, which will next go to Garcetti for approval, non-exempt employees must receive their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine no later than Sept. 7, and their second dose no later than Oct. 5. Employees who choose to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have to be inoculated by Oct. 5.

In a public service announcement released Wednesday, Pope Francis encouraged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling it an “act of love” to protect those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Exemption requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and be due by Sept. 7. People will be qualified for an exemption if they have a medical condition or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances that prevent them from receiving the vaccine.

"Let's let science, data and a reasoned approach prevail because we want you to live, we want your family to be well, we want the city to be healthy,'' Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said before the vote.

The ordinance does not include finalized consequences for employees who do not get vaccinated and aren't eligible for an exemption, but Vivienne Swanigan of the City Attorney's Office told council members that the consequences are being hashed out with labor unions.